Delhi: School van hits two-wheeler, 2 hurt

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): A 40-year-old man escaped a fatal road accident after his two-wheeler was hit by a van ferrying school children outside Satyawati college in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 area.

Following the accident which took place on Thursday, the police have arrested the school van's driver for violating traffic rules.

The injured, identified as Raj Kumar, was immediately rushed to the nearby Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. His condition is critical at present.

A 20-year-old named Aman was also present at the accident spot and sustained injuries, but is in stable condition.

More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)