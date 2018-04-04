Delhi sealing: SC raps Centre over commercial activities in residential areas

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, slammed the Central Government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over its apparent 'inability' to control commercial activities ongoing in residential areas.

The apex court asked, "'what have you done on the issue of the commercial activities going on in residential areas?"

The apex court's statement comes amidst protests and strikes among merchants and shop-owners against the ongoing sealing drives in the city.

The drive to seal commercial establishments flouting provisions of the 2021 Master Plan began on January 7 in Khan Market, on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

According to the master plan, traders using properties for mixed purposes, have to pay a one-time conversion charge at the rate notified by the Delhi Government. The SC has fixed April 9 as the new date for further hearings n the matter. (ANI)