Delhi sealing: SC raps Centre over 'inability' to stop encroachment

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Central government over its "inability" to stop encroachment in Delhi.

The observation of the apex court came amid strikes and 'dharnas' against the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.

The top court, while hearing the matter today, also suggested the government to ensure that protests against sealing stop.

"It seems that the government is playing with the lives of people of Delhi," a bench of the Supreme Court observed.

The drive to seal commercial establishments flouting provisions of the 2021 Master Plan began on January 7 in Khan Market, on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. According to the master plan, traders using properties for mixed purposes, have to pay a one-time conversion charge at the rate notified by the Delhi Government. The ongoing sealing drive, which was restricted to local markets, will now be extended to residential areas. (ANI)