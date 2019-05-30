Delhi Secretariat may soon get a creche

[India], May 29 (ANI): In a bid to lend a helping hand to working mothers, the Delhi government on Wednesday said it is mulling over the possibility of setting up a creche at the Secretariat here for the children of these working women.

"It has been brought to my notice by my colleagues at the Delhi secretariat that a creche for children of working parents is needed," read an order issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Secretary, Women and Child Development.

"Secretary (WCD) should explore the possibility and feasibility of a creche at the Delhi secretariat. A meeting may be convened at the level of Secretary (ECD) with concerned departments for making a plan for the opening of a creche," said Sisodia in his order.

Maintaining a work-life balance for working women, especially working mothers, is not easy, and it is the responsibility of the employers to improve their working conditions, said Sisodia. The WCD Secretary has been asked to submit a plan in connection with the proposal by June 15. (ANI)