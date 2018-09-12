Delhi, Seoul governments to ink pact for cooperation in urban regeneration

[South Korea], Sep 12 (ANI): The Delhi Government and the Seoul Metropolitan Government are slated to sign an agreement this week for cooperation in urban regeneration. The agreement will be signed during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ongoing trip to Seoul.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal, along with Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain visited the Cheonggyecheon stream in downtown Seoul to see its transformation. The 11 kilometre-long once dirty polluted stream, Cheonggyecheon, has now been transformed into a popular tourist spot.

Later, Kejriwal was welcomed by India's ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Sripriya Ranganathan, at the Yonsei University to attend the Sarang cultural festival being organised by the Indian Embassy in Seoul. (ANI)