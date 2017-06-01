Delhi serial blasts: Court to hear Yasin Bhatkal's petition today

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Delhi sessions court on Thursday will hear the arguments framing on charges against Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and his aide Asadullah Akhtar in connection with a September 2008 Delhi serial blasts case.

Bhatkal lawyer tells court there is no evidence linking them to the blasts. His lawyer also moved plea seeking orders to remove fetters from Bhatkal's arms and legs during appearance in court.

Judge says they will have to approach High Court for orders. The next hearing on this matter will be held on July 18.

The Patiala House Court earlier this week, heard Bhatkal's plea challenging his solitary confinement in a high security cell in the Tihar Jail. The court passed the order on the same. The court on March 7, reserved its order in the plea and was to pass the order on Bhatkal's application on March 25. The Tihar Jail authorities in its reply told the court that there was no solitary cell in the jail, adding that Bhatkal was kept under surveillance since there are several cases pending against him. Bhatkal, who was sentenced to death along with four others for the twin blasts in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar in 2013, had alleged that he can't be kept in a high security cell as per previous rulings by the Supreme Court. In the application moved by Bhatkal's counsel, it was stated that his solitary confinement would result in the contempt of court. At least 17 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and 131 injured in the twin blasts in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area on February 21, 2013. Bhatkal was listed on the NIA Most Wanted list till his arrest on the India-Nepal border in Bihar on August 28, 2013. (ANI)