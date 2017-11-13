Delhi Smog: Air Quality Index falls in 'severe' category

[India], November 13 (ANI): The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday reported that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) for last 24 hours was 460, while Ghaziabad at 497, Gurugram and Noida at 466.

All of these fall in 'severe' category with poor visibility as a thick cloud of toxic smog enveloped the national capital.

However ten trains, which were scheduled for today got cancelled at the eleventh hour, while four have been cancelled for tomorrow.

Due to operational reasons or smog, the trains that were cancelled are:

-22454 Meerut City-Lucknow Junction Rajya Rani Express. -22418 New Delhi-Varanasi Mahamana Express. -12482 Shri Ganga Nagar - Delhi Junction Intercity Express. -14854 Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express. -15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express. -14626 Firozpur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Intercity Express. -15026 Anand Vihar T. - Mau Express -12393 Rajendra Nagar Term.- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express. -14624 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Chindwara Patalkot Express. -12561 Jay Nagar - New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express. While, trains that are cancelled for tomorrow are; -12394 New Delhi - Rajendra Nagar Term. Sampoorna Kranti Express. -12562 New Delhi - Jay Nagar Swatantrata Senani Express. -14863 Varanasi- Jodhpur Marudhar Express. -14623 Chindwara - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Patalkot Express. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court sought expeditious action to tackle the worsening air quality. The apex court further observed that it was an emergency-like situation in the region. Hearing a plea seeking to curb rising pollution levels, the top court also sought responses from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments. This decision by the apex court comes after air quality in the national capital continued to remain toxic with pollution level remaining in the 'hazardous' category. Dense toxic smog has engulfed Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India, forcing authorities to take up effective measures. (ANI)