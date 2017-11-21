Delhi smog: Govt. appeals parents to restrain outdoor activities of their wards

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Tuesday directed schools to spread awareness among the parents of the students about worrisome air quality in the national capital.

Through an order issued to all the heads of government, aided and the unaided recognized schools, it has also advised the parents to restrain their children from undertaking outdoor activities till severe pollution condition persists in the city.

"Outdoor activities and exposure in polluted conditions could have long term detrimental effects on health of children. Therefore, parents may be requested to adopt preventive approach to safeguard their child's health," the statement reads.

The national capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a month now. Some parts of the region still continue to fall under 'very unhealthy category' of the Air Quality Index. The menace also forced authorities to take emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the National Capital Region. Pollution and smog in the northern parts of the country has become an annual phenomenon and dealing with it effectively is marked by paralysis and lack of ownership, experts say. The Supreme Court has also sought expeditious action to tackle emergency-like situation in the region. Till now, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Haryana have had a discussion on the issue and promised to take appropriate measures to prevent a repeat of the current scenario in coming years. (ANI)