Delhi Smog: HC asks Centre to take up long term measures

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Delhi Government's senior bureaucrats to take up long-term measures like cloud seeding instead of immediate measures such as spraying of water.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has approved decisions to lift the ban on entry of trucks in the city and reversing of enhanced parking charges from four times to normal.

According to reports, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed all schools and colleges in Delhi to install rainwater harvesting systems within two months and fine of Rs 5 lakh to be imposed if they fail to do so.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with the Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials took a review meeting of Delhi Health Mission. In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility. Earlier in the week, Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar also promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset the northern India. (ANI)