Delhi smog: NGT gives green signal to odd-even plan

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal today cleared path for implementing odd-even scheme in Delhi to counter pollution.

The NGT directed that the scheme must be implemented in Delhi NCR as and when PM 10 crosses 300 level and PM 2.5 crosses 500

However, the green court asked the city government not to exempt two-wheelers, women drivers, and government cars from the scheme.

The NGT asked the Delhi government to show the letter on basis of which this decision was taken, and whether the LG's approval was taken for the same.

While announcing the car-rationing scheme -- starting from November 13 to 17 from 8 am to 8 pm -- the Delhi government had exempted women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs from the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates. The NGT exempted e-CNG buses, ambulances, fire brigade trucks, vehicles carrying solid waste from the odd-even plan.