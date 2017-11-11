Delhi smog: Why no odd-even earlier, why exemptions, NGT asks Delhi govt

New Delhi: The National Green Tribune on Saturday questioned the Delhi government over implementation of odd-even scheme.

Asking tough questions, the green body asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led government,"Why didn't you introduce odd-even scheme earlier when the air quality was worse?"

The NGT asked the Delhi government to show the letter on basis of which this decision was taken, and whether the LG's approval was taken for the same.

The NGT also asked the city government about reasons behind exemptions and the impact of pollution emanating from two wheelers.

While announcing the car-rationing scheme -- starting from November 13 to 17 from 8 am to 8 pm -- the Delhi government had exempted women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs from the scheme under which cars bearing registration numbers ending with odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates while those ending with even digits run on even dates. The court will today decide if the Delhi government's odd-even plan will be implemented in the national capital from next week. The court will today decide if the Delhi government's odd-even plan will be implemented in the national capital from next week.