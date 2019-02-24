Delhi: Special Cell detains 4 Afghan nationals in connection with international drug cartel

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday detained four Afghan nationals at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha.

The said detained persons are believed to be the members of an international drug syndicate.

The accused were detained on the suspicion of concealing the contraband substances into their stomach. Following the detention, they were sent to the hospital for medical examination and further investigation.

However, they are still under medical observation and nothing has been found as of yet. Further investigation in the matter is still underway. (ANI)