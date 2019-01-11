Delhi: Stage set for BJP's national council meeting

Preparations are underway at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital ahead of the two-day BJP national council meeting, scheduled to begin on Friday.

The meeting, themed 'Abki baar phir Modi Sarkar' is of importance in the view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

More than 12000 workers of BJP from all across the nation are expected to participate in the national council meet which will kick-start with the address of BJP's national president Amit Shah. The meet will end with Prime Minister Modi's address to office bearers on January 12. According to sources, the meeting of national office bearers will not take place this time.

The matter of 10 percent reservation to the economically poor general category citizens is expected to take centre stage with the party likely to project it as its achievement connecting it with the government's moto "sabka saath sabka vikas". The national council will discuss and approve "economic" and "political" proposals. The economic proposal will eulogise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and "demonetisation" as its achievements, while the "political" proposal will deluge over the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. The farmers' issue would also be taken up and policies and programmes of the government regarding farmers would be highlighted. Delhi traffic police have made elaborate traffic arrangements with adequate traffic restrictions and route diversions in the wake of the BJP's programme. Roads which are likely to be affected are Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Marg and flyover, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station and ITO. (ANI)