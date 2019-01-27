Delhi: Three held for duping man

[India] Jan 27 (ANI): Three people were arrested by Rajasthan Police from the national capital for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 55 lakh. The accused duped a man for over three years.

The accused extracted the huge sum of money from a complainant Shatish Pandey on the pretext of registering him to an insurance scheme, police said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under the IT Act. They have started investigations into the case and collected details of bank accounts of the accused.

"After tracking their IP address, it was found out that they were hiding in Delhi. Following which, we sent a team of the officers to the capital. They were hunting for them for the last five days. We have arrested them from a house that they have rented here," said Superintendent of Police Gaurav. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)