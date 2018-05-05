Delhi to host six-day Festival of Bharat

[India], May 3 (ANI): National capital Delhi will host a six-day-long Festival of Bharat between May 9 and May 14 as a 21st century tribute to the majesty and depth of India's civilization.

The event will be held at the Scheduled between 9th May and 14th May at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It will include live evening music fest, a day time lit fest with talks and debates, nutritious Ayurvedic cuisines at the organic food festival, serene morning yoga sessions, meditation and a flea market and exhibition.

Scholars, Grammy award winning artistes, rising new stars and prominent public figures will also be in attendance. The live concert will feature Grammy Award winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt; Indo-Canadian singer, Jonita Gandhi, famously known as Toronto's Nightingale; the internationally acclaimed Vikram Hazra, who tops the chart in Indian devotional music, the unparalleled and unmissable Subhendra Rao and Saskia Rao de Haas ,Indosoul by Karthick Iyer and celebrity DJ Shilpi Sharma, amongst others. Vikram Sampath (author), Shivani Verma (teacher), Sanjeev Sanyal (economist), Subramanian Swamy (economist, mathematician, statistician and politician) will be others attending the event. (ANI)