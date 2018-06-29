Delhi to receive heavy rainfall for next 3 days

[India], June 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that monsoons had arrived in the country earlier than usual and that Delhi would receive fairly widespread rainfall for the next three days.

"Usually monsoon covers the country by July 15 but this time it has come early and today it has covered the entire country. All of India has been experiencing continuous rainfall for some time now. Delhi will receive fairly widespread rainfall for the next three days," said Dr Sathi Devi of the IMD.

"It might slightly decrease after three days, however, it will not stop, scattered rainfall will continue," she added. Meanwhile, incessant rains in India's Northeastern states have caused floods causing havoc across the region. While in Manipur, the water levels of major rivers of the state have crossed the danger mark, in Assam and Tripura, the situation remained grim as incessant rainfall caused floods, landslides that resulted in the death of many villagers. In Mizoram, hundreds of families were affected and displaced due to massive landslides and flash floods in four districts including Aizwal. (ANI)