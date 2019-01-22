Delhi to witness another spell of rain today

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Delhi is expected to witness another spell of winter rains on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. There will gusty winds through the day with the minimum and maximum temperature likely to be around 9 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The capital and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of rains accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon. The showers continued during evening and night leading to a drop in temperature.

“Another Western Disturbance would affect Northwest India from January 24 onwards,” warned the IMD. Delhi received the wet spell on Monday due to western disturbances, said the IMD. On Monday, the national capital received rains, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday. The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, seven notches above the season's average. The prevailing situation is a result of active western disturbance, the IMD said. On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 20 degrees Celsius. "Generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rainfall at most places and isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong surface winds most likely during January 21 and 22," the weather department said. The sudden spell of showers on Monday led to a slow movement in traffic. People returning home from work had to witness slow traffic movement. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 0.8mm, Ridge area 0.6mm and Ayanagar 0.6mm rainfall respectively. (ANI)