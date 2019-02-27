Delhi to witness light rain showers till tonight

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad will continue to witness light rain showers and thunderstorms till Wednesday night.

"Now a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Rajasthan and a trough is extending from this circulation up to Uttar Pradesh across Delhi-NCR. Therefore, we can say that conditions are still favourable for the occurrence of rain and thundershowers over Delhi and its nearby areas. Intensity will be mostly light with one or two moderate spells," Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency said.

Not only that, another spell of thundershowers and rain are also expected over Delhi and National Capital Region on March 2 and 3. The rain will occur because of fresh Western Disturbance approaching the northern hills and its induced cyclonic circulation affecting the northern plains Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi is hovering at 10 Degree Celsius and 20 Degree Celsius with humidity 80 per cent. The temperature is expected to come down in the coming days by 2 to 3 Degree Celsius. (ANI)