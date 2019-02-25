Delhi to witness rain on Feb 26

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The national capital is likely to receive rainfall accompanied by hail and thunderstorm on Tuesday.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, "dry weather will continue over Delhi and NCR area during the next 36 hours. Thereafter, cloud cover will increase continuously over the region. Moreover, with the approach of a Western Disturbance and its induced Cyclonic Circulation, we expect a moderate spell of rain and thundershower along with gusty winds, February 26 onward."

In addition, the maximum temperature is also likely to drop by 4-Degree Celsius to 5-Degree Celsius and is expected to settle down at 22-Degree Celsius. On the other hand, minimums will gradually increase and are expected to reach around 15 Degree Celsius by February 26. Today, the mininum and maximum temperatures of Delhi are hovering at 11 Degree Celsius and 22 Degree Celsius with humidity oscillating between 45 per cent to 50 per cent. The air quality index of Delhi was docking at 112 in the morning, which falls in the moderate category. On a closer look, particulate matter is the major pollutant in Delhi and its surrounding regions. The region witnessed a spike in pollution levels during the winter when weather conditions lead to the trapping of pollutants near the surface, and crop residue burning adds to the menace. (ANI)