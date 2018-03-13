Delhi traders protest against sealing drives

[India], Mar. 13 (ANI): Traders in the national capital carried out a mock funeral procession on Tuesday to add to their protests against the sealing drives in the city, following the Confederation of All India Traders' (CAIT) call for a 'Bandh' last Thursday.

All markets in Delhi will remain closed today and no business activity will take place as protesters attempt to oppose the sealing of commercial establishments here.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the CAIT last Thursday that was also attended by leaders of more than 250 prominent trade associations of the city.

According to a CAIT statement, the traders are demanding that the Union Government bring a bill in the current session of the Parliament for delaying the sealing drive. Till now, over 1,500 commercial establishments have been sealed across the city. (ANI)