Delhi Traffic Police launches drive to check HTV at night

[India] November 26 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday launched a special drive to check fatal accidents of Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV) on the border areas due to drunken driving during night.

Several teams were constituted under the supervision of Traffic Inspectors (TI) to conduct random checking of the heavy vehicles from the borders between 11 pm to 2 am yesterday where as many as 22 drivers were prosecuted.

The traffic police has taken action under drunken driving against 26,491 vehicles, including 197 HTV, and 949 Light Goods Vehicles (LGV) till November 15 this year.

While 24,893 vehicles, including 216 HTV and 679 LGV, were booked on the corresponding period last year. The heavy goods vehicles were found involved in 136 cases of fatal accident till November 15 during the current year in comparison of 148 last year. An analysis indicates that 54 percent accidents involving HTV took place at night between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. whereas, 35 percent of the cases which are hit and run also took place during the period from 10 pm to 4 am. A regular checking of these vehicles is expected to cause effective deterrence in reduction of the accidents. Similar action will also be taken against dangerous driving in near future. (ANI)