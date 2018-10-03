Delhi tree felling: Court permits re-development of six colonies

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to proceed with the redevelopment of six residential projects in South Delhi colonies.

However, the court asked the NBCC to seek fresh environment clearances for 6 GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) colonies in South Delhi.

The six colonies are Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagaraja Nagar, Mohammadpur, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri.

The court, however, did not grant permission to carry out construction work in Nauroji Nagar residential project.

In July, the Delhi Court had continued the stay on felling of trees in South Delhi as a part of a redevelopment plan until further order. The court also sought a complete record from the Centre to get environment clearance in the connection. The NBCC, in response, apprised the court that the residential project was a decision of the central government which was sanctioned in accordance with the master plan. (ANI)