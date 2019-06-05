Delhi: Two arrested for allegedly beating man for objecting to public urination

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with beating a 27-year-old man to death who objected to public urination on Sunday night in South Delhi's Govindpuri area.

"We had received information from AIIMS Trauma Centre at 12:49 am regarding the admission of a person named Leelu. According to Sanjay, brother of the deceased, a scuffle broke out between Leelu and their neighbor Ravi, who hit him on the chest with a stone slab. Leelu sustained injuries in the attack and was then rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," a police official said.

On a local inquiry conducted by the police, it came to the fore that Leelu slapped a 65-year-old man Man Singh for urinating near his hut, after which Singh's son Ravi intervened. A scuffle broke out between the two, following which Leelu was attacked with a cement slab on his chest. A case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The deceased was previously involved in 17 cases of snatching, robbery, hurt and Arms Act, according to the police. The first case against him was registered in 2009 under the Arms Act and the last case of theft and snatching was registered in 2017 at Govind Puri and Okhla police stations, respectively. (ANI)