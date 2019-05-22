Delhi: Two arrested for honey trapping innocent people

[India], May 18 (ANI): Two notorious cheaters were arrested for allegedly honey trapping innocents by the South District Cyber Cell, Delhi on Saturday, following a complaint filed against them by Aditya Nim.

Nim, a resident of DDA SFS Flats Mount Kailash, East of Kailash Delhi had initially alleged that some unknown person had stolen his wallet (containing his credit card, debit card) and his mobile phone.

He also alleged the thieves of cheating him of Rs 1,50,000 by using his mobile phone and transferring money from his credit card and debit card linked with his Paytm account. The Cyber Cell then took the task to investigate the same.

The police team collected technical reports from the concerned banks, Paytm and Payphone and obtained their e-mail IDs, mobile numbers of the last beneficiary account and money wallet holders. After analysis of accounts and mobile phone messages of e-commerce, sources were deployed at the suspected hideouts of the suspected persons. After getting clues about the cybercriminals, a trap was laid down at Jain Park, Uttam Nagar in Delhi and accused persons namely Ashwani and Soniya (name changed) were apprehended. The accused revealed during an interrogation that they laid the trap on the complainant through Shaadi.com and dating websites. The complainant was lured into meeting at a hotel by the girl through chats and calls, where he was forced to have liquor. After making sure that the complainant was rendered senseless by excessive alcohol the girl left taking away his mobile and wallet with her. Thereafter, she along with her associate Aswani transferred money from complainant's credit and debit card. They also changed the credentials of complainant's Paytm and thereafter purchased gold through Paytm to divert investigation agencies before reselling the gold and transferring the money in their respective bank accounts. The two accused disclosed that they had cheated other innocent persons with the same modus operandi. The present complainant also at first reported about the theft of his wallet and mobile phone fearing embarrassment. The accused, Ashwani Sharma, is a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh who shifted to Delhi for work. He met Soniya (name changed) here, who then introduced him to the honey trap module for earning quick money. Soniya is a permanent resident of West Bengal. She allegedly adopted the idea of cheating by uploading her profile on online dating sites. An investigation is underway. (ANI)