[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Two of the three accused were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly gangraping an aspiring model in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.

The woman was allegedly gangraped by the trio on the pretext of a job.

A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint in this regard.

According to police, the accused were known to the victim.

Further investigation is on to nab the third accused, who is absconding. (ANI)