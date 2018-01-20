Delhi: Two cases of harassment registered, accused held

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Two separate cases of harassment were registered in Vasant Kunj Police Station by two students of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The first FIR was registered on January 1, by a student union leader, alleging that she was stalked and harassed by a man named Mayank Joshi.

Joshi continuously used to text her, asking her to be his friend. The accused even sent the girl an expensive watch.

He threatened the girl with dire consequences if she denies his friendship.

A case is registered by the police under the sections 354A and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the second FIR of harassment and assault has been registered by an Iranian national against her classmate. The police has registered a case under sections 354, 354D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both the accused have been arrested by the Police. (ANI)