Delhi: Two gangsters arrested after exchange of fire

[India], December 10 (ANI): Two gangsters were arrested in east Delhi's Welcome area after they exchanged fire with another gang.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Kushwah, DCP, Special Cell, said: "ACP Govind Sharma and inspectors Amol Tyagi, Chandrashekhar and Ravindra Joshi caught the two gangsters while on duty."

The gangsters have been identified as Shah Faisal Ilyas (21) and Danish (20). Two country-made pistols and seven sets of cartridges have been recovered from them.

DCP Kushwah added: "The two of them were in the police custody earlier. They were given bail. Our team got information regarding their whereabouts and their plan to kill someone. We got the detailed information in the evening that they were planning to kill a gangster named Farman Anas Nanhe".

"Nanhe is a prominent gangster of Nasir Gang and resides in the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi. He was also in police custody earlier and his brother and brother-in-law are also members of the gang. He murdered an elderly woman named Saroj and has sexually assaulted young women as well," said DCP Kushwah. The two gangsters planned to be disguised in burqa and kill Nanhe at close range. As and when the two approached Nanhe, they exchanged fire. The policemen on duty rushed to the scene and captured them. The remaining people ran away on seeing the police. According to the police, the two gangsters have no major crimes recorded upon them and do petty crimes like snatching. "We are checking whether the gangsters have had any fight with other gangs or not. The weapons used are unlicensed. We are going to target their suppliers as well.", added DCP Kushwah. (ANI)