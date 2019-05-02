Delhi: Two Inter- firearms syndicate busted

[India] May 2 (ANI): Delhi police Special Cell busted an interstate firearms syndicate and arrested four people.

The arrested persons were identified as Ranjeet Singh, Nakshe Lal, Bachchu Singh and Ajay Salve. 64 pistols along with live cartridges and a rifle were recovered from their possession, the police said on Thursday.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the said accused persons used to procure these firearms from weapon suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh following which they distributed the procured consignments to criminals and arms peddlers in the northern belt of the country including the national capital," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha,

The senior police official added that two cases of Arms Act have also been registered following their arrest. (ANI)