[India], June 7 (ANI): Two young boys drowned in the Yamuna River in Delhi's Burari while taking bath.

The duo are said to be of age 14 years and 15 years respectively.

The unfortunate incident took place when both the boys where striding alongside the Yamuna River and suddenly decided to take a dip in it.

Efforts to save them were made but when they were taken out of the river they had already died.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)