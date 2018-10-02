Delhi: Vigilance enquiry ordered in Taimoor Nagar death case

A vigilance enquiry has been ordered under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Ghanshyam Bansal, to probe the role of the local police in the killing of a 34-year-old man in the Taimoor Nagar area by two unidentified men.

Rupesh was allegedly shot outside his house on Sunday. The incident later triggered protests in the area.

According to the victim's brother, the hospital has declared him dead after keeping him in ICU for some time.

Rupesh's family and neighbours alleged that the two men were drug peddlers and since the victim had opposed the sale of drugs in the area, they attacked him. They even claimed that local police knows about the issue of drug peddling in the area.

"There is a drug racket going on in our area. Rupesh and others have written about the same to the police on numerous occasions, however, no outcome has come till date. Under the nose of the police, drugs are sold in our area, but nobody says anything. We have CCTV footage to prove this," said a local. (ANI)