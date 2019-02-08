Delhi voter list row: BJP urges EC to initiate action against AAP

A delegation of BJP leaders met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday and raised objections against AAP for falsely accusing the BJP of tampering with Delhi’s electoral rolls.

The delegation led by BJP leader Vijay Goel urged the EC to initiate action against AAP.

“Our objection is that AAP has been saying that 30 lakhs voters name has been removed whereas no name has been removed, so we asked EC to take actions on this,” Vijay Goel told reporters here.

He claimed that AAP leaders are calling people across the national capital, saying the BJP has removed their names from the electoral rolls.

“They have started calling people saying that their vote has been removed and BJP has done this,” he added. Goel also alleged that the AAP in order to garner minority votes is bribing Imams. “AAP leader are reaching out to the Imams promising them better salaries. We have recording for the same. If the EC will not take any action then we will take some action, "he said. "AAP is scared of the BJP and hence is trying to form an alliance with Congress whom they had called corrupt," he added. (ANI)