Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): A moderately dense layer of fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning, as the cold wave continues to grip Northern India.

As a blanket of fog descended, armed forces and other personnel were seen gearing up for practice ahead of Republic Day.

Low visibility arising due to fog has also hampered train services, with 41 trains delayed, 13 cancelled and 4 rescheduled. Furthermore, nearly seven flights have been delayed so far.

The maximum temperature here will be 23 degree Celsius, with lows of 7 degrees.

Meanwhile, the cold wave has intensified in Southern India as well, with a dense layer of fog witnessed in Chennai. (ANI)