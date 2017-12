[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The cold wave continues to grip Northern India, as a dense blanket of fog engulfed the national capital on Sunday morning.

Owing to poor visibility due to the fog, as many as 57 trains have been delayed, 15 cancelled and 18 rescheduled, the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway stated.

The meteorological department has predicted a maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius, with lows of seven degrees and dense fog during the day. (ANI)