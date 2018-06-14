Delhi wakes up under shade of dust

New Delhi: The national capital woke up under the shade of dust on Thursday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The air-quality remained severe for the second consecutive day across the National Capital Region (NCR), according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius. By 9.30 am, the temperature at Palam was already 35 degrees Celsius.

"There will be strong dust raising winds throughout the day. This will continue on Friday as well," a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS. Westerly and partially north-Westerly winds at the speed of 25 to 35 kmph are likely to occur throughout the day, officials added. The humidity at 8.30 am was 49 per cent. Wednesday's maximum temperature was 41.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.