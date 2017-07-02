Delhi: Water logging menace questions Delhi Govt. monsoon preparedness

[India], June 02 (ANI): Heavy rains in Delhi have brought relief to Delhiites from the rising temperature, but on the flipside, it has also created havoc on the roads mostly in the form of water logging.

On May 25, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain chaired a meeting of different agencies to take stock of the monsoon preparedness in Delhi, but the current scenario of roads in the city put a question on the work done so far.

As of now water logging has caused major traffic jams in Munirka, Aurobindo Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Malviya Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, Moolchand, Ashram intersection, South Extension, Andrew Ganj, under Rao Tula Ram flyover continuing till the Airport Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police very actively alerting the commuters through Twitter about thetraffic jams due to waterlogging. People also took to Twitter and are trying to express their difficulties. On June 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a high level meeting to discuss the issues of major encroachments and roadblocks in different parts of Delhi as raised in the Delhi High Court. In the meeting, Jain directed the three Municipal Corporations- Delhi Development Authority (DDA), PWD, Flood and Irrigation, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to complete all monsoon preparedness work by June 7. The minister directed launching of a call centre for receiving complaints of water logging from June15 onwards. The helpline toll free number is 1800118595. The minister directed the helpline number to be made functional on a 24x7 basis. Various agencies have also been directed to keep their pumps for water logging removal ready by June 7. All these agencies assured the minister that they are working to meet the deadline for preparedness. The PWD informed that a total number of 1447 pumps will be available for use by different agencies. Jain had earlier directed the PWD, DDA and MCDs to complete the desilting of drains in their respective jurisdictions by June 7. (ANI)