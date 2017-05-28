Delhi: WiFi-enabled 'Dream Gates' to be installed at Heritage Metro stations

[India], May 28 (ANI): With the extended version of the Delhi Metro's violet line, the Heritage Line, being inaugurated today, the authorities have facilitated the installation of entry and exit gates that can be operated via smartphone.

The new gates, also known as the 'Dream Gates', have been installed in two stations, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.

Commuters entering the station can use a QR code that is generated by filling in details of the journey on digital payment portals like Paytm. Subsequently, the machine-readable code grants commuters entry/exit from the desired station.

During the pilot phase of the launch, the gates have also been installed in the Jama Masjid station. The facility is slated for implementation soon after the stations gain internet connectivity to operate the machine. Meanwhile, earlier today, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the heritage line stretch of the Violet line, and is now open to the public. The 5.7km long extension of the line connecting Faridabad and ITO presently has four stations-Kashmere Gate, Dilli Gate, Jama Masjid and Lal Quila. The new line is expected to take considerable load off Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar stations of Yellow Line. With this launch, Kashmere gate is now the first station to facilitate seamless integration of three metro lines, namely, the Yellow, Red and Violet Line. The Delhi metro now boasts of 164 stations in total, spread across a radius of 218km. (ANI)