Delhi will soon get peripheral highway to curb pollution

[India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi will soon get Eastern Peripheral Express-Highway which would not only ease the traffic but also reduce pollution levels considerably, said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

"We are making an Eastern Peripheral Express-Highway which will cost around 11,000 crores and another 6,000 on land acquisition. The express- highway will be 135-km long and will help commuters from Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as they will be able to travel without entering the city, further reducing the pollution levels" said Gadkari.

He further claimed that the pollution levels will go down by 27 percent, while traffic would drop by 41 percent, with 50,000- 70,000 vehicles using the highway. "The distance which usually takes 4 hours would take only 72 minutes," he added. "The 6-lane access control highway will have four major bridges, 46 minor bridges, eight railways over-bridge, seven interchanges, 70 underpass, 151 pedestrian underpass, and three flyovers. The project is completed in 500 days ahead of the assigned 910 days," he further informed. The highway will be eco-friendly and will have amenities like washrooms. (ANI)