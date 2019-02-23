Delhi witnesses dry day, rain likely from Feb 25

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): The national capital on Saturday witnessed a warm day with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering at 22 Degree Celsius and 13 Degree Celsius.

The increase in temperature has improved the air quality of Delhi and its surrounding regions with AQI docking at 144 at 8 in the morning, which falls under the moderate category.

According to Skymet Weather, recent rains and flow of northwesterly winds have majorly improved the level of pollution in the last 24 hours. As a result, pollution has been upgraded to ‘moderate and satisfactory’ level over most places.

Moreover, due to the commencement of these winds, day temperatures have dropped by 2 Degree Celsius to 3 Degree Celsius. In the coming days, these will drop down further and come in the lower 20s. Likewise, minimums may also witness a drop and settle around 11 Degree Celsius. "With no major weather system in the coming days, we expect weather across Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad to remain dry until February 24. Thereafter, some clouds may appear on February 25, with some possibility of isolated thundershower and rain during the late night or early morning hours of February 26," it added. Heavy snowfall has occurred over the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the last 24 hours. All the three hilly states were engulfed in snow causing traffic snarls at various places. In fact, in wake of heavy snowfall and avalanche possibility, the movement of vehicles on Kargil-Drass NHW and Kargil-Leh NHW and other major roads was strictly prohibited by the Disaster Management Authority of Kargil in Ladakh. (ANI)