Delhi witnesses rains, more forecast for tomorrow

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): National Capital and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on Wednesday experienced rain and thundershower.

As per the India Meteorological Department, both Safdarjung and Palam observatories recorded 2 mm of rainfall over Delhi and National Capital Region.

"These rains were the results of an active Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. This system had induced a Cyclonic Circulation over West Rajasthan and adjoining areas. A Trough from this system was also extending up till West Uttar Pradesh across Delhi," stated Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Weather experts have predicted that on February 21, the rain will intensify in Delhi as Cyclonic Circulation will move towards Haryana and Punjab. "In wake of this movement, many parts of Delhi and NCR area will receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities. These on and off rains will continue lashing the region until February 22. There are also bright chances of a hailstorm at one or two places, but the intensity will remain on the lower side," Skymet added. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Delhi was 14 Degree Celsius and 24 Degree Celsius, respectively. Humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 90 per cent to 98 per cent. (ANI)