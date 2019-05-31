Delhi: Woman falls from 4th floor, dies

[India], May 30 (ANI): A 55-year-old woman fell from the fourth floor while walking on the roof in West Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police said they received a call around 7:05 in the morning that a woman is lying in an unconscious state.

The deceased identified as Sunita Singh was the resident of D Block Bharat Vihar. She was rushed to Rockland Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During the initial investigation, it was found that the deceased was a diabetic patient and was under depression.

The investigation into the matter is underway. Further action will be taken by the probe officials after the post-mortem report. (ANI)