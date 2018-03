[India]Mar 14(ANI): A 34-year-old woman was shot by one of her relatives in East Delhi's Mandawali.

The victim, who has been identified as Soniya and has been admitted to the hospital; she is said to be in a critical condition.

According to the statement given to the police by Soniya's husband, it was his brother who shot at her.

A case was registered at the Mandawali police station.

Investigations have been taken up.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)