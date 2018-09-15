Delhi woman thrashed: 2 more arrested

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): The police have arrested two more people on Saturday in connection with a case in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, in which a man was seen beating a woman in a video.

The accused, Rohit Tomar - son of a Delhi Police officer, was arrested on Friday and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the victim's statement, the incident took place on September 2 at a BPO office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

In her written statement to the police, the victim alleged that the accused called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and made physical relations with her without her consent. After she warned the accused of filing a police complaint against the same, the girl was brutally thrashed and abused. Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took cognisance of the incident and spoke to Delhi Police commissioner for taking action against the accused. (ANI)