Delhi woman thrashed: Accused arrested, FIR filed

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man after a video of him beating a woman went viral on the social media.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused Rohit Tomar, who is the son of a Delhi Police officer.

As per the victim's statement, the incident took place on September 2 at a BPO office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

In her written statement to police, the victim alleged that the accused called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and made physical relations with her without her consent. After she warned the accused of filing a police complaint against the same, the girl was brutally thrashed and abused.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took cognisance of the incident and spoke to Delhi Police commissioner for taking action against the accused. "A video of a girl being brutally beaten by some boy has been brought to my notice. I have spoken to the Delhi Police commissioner and directed him to take appropriate action in this regard," Rajnath tweeted. (ANI)