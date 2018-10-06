Delhi: Woman's body found near vacant house in Vivek Vihar

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): A body of a yet-to-be-identified woman was found near a vacant house in D Block of Vivek Vihar on Saturday morning.

The house belongs to a United States-based businessman and is looked after by a security guard, named Sushil, who is currently absconding.

According to the neighbours, the guard along with another man was captured in the nearby CCTV camera keeping the woman's body at the back side of the house. Police has taken the CCTV footage into custody and further investigation into the matter is underway.

There were also speculations regarding a sex racket being run at the house, however, a Delhi Police official has denied the same. "There is no prostitution racket running. There is an opinion that the particular chowkidar (security guard) used to bring some women along with him. There are no customers coming here or any racket running," the official said. (ANI)