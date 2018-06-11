Delhi: Youth take out march against child abuse

[India], June 11 (ANI): In the wake of the growing cases related to child abuse across India, children in the national capital hit the streets demanding to curb the menace.

Aimed at raising awareness about the increase in child abuse cases, the march was organised by NGO, Samadhan, on Sunday.

With slogans like "My body is my body. I can say 'no'," the children, who took part in the march, asked people to take actions against those involved in crimes against minors.

In the recent past, there has been a surge in cases of child abuse.

On June 5, two people were arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kaimur district after a video of the same surfaced. On similar lines, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a state-wide awareness campaign of Odisha Police against child sexual abuse in May end. The campaign tilted 'Paree Pain Katha Tiye' (A word for the little angel) was organised in collaboration with UNICEF. As per the latest figures, a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes in India. In April, the Central Government also suggested that extensive campaigning should be undertaken in rural and urban India regarding child sexual abuse and violation of child rights caused by it. (ANI)