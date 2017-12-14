Delhiites to breathe fresh air after winter rains

[India], December 14 (ANI): The pollution in Delhi has decreased significantly during the last few days.

Until December 10, pollution levels were severe. The levels reduced across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to rain and thunderstorm activities on December 11 and 12.

These winter rains helped in washing away the pollutants, which were suspended in the lower atmosphere since many days.

According to Skymet Weather, dry and cold winds from snow-clad Himalayas are blowing over Delhi and the adjoining regions, leading to a drop in the mercury levels.

These winds are not allowing the pollutants to accumulate. Delhiites can now breathe clean air for the next three to four days. Hence, the pollution levels have slid down to moderate and poor from very poor and severe at many places. As the temperatures are falling continuously due to the cold northwesterlies, fog has become more prominent during the early morning and late night hours. (ANI)