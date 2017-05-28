Delhiites wake up to a rainy Sunday

[India], May 28 (ANI): Delhiites woke up to a breezy, cool Sunday, as the national capital witnessed rains which lasted through the night.

The showers came as a welcome relief from the sweltering heat which the national capital was burning from.

The temperature came down to 28 degree Celsius, giving much relief from the soaring temperature which has set Delhi on boil.

The northern part of India will be witnessing intermittent showers, giving much relief to the people from the scorching heat wave.

The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department earlier on Saturday issued warning of rain, hailstorm for next 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and some parts of Nainital as well. (ANI)