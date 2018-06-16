Delhi's air pollution worst in four years

New Delhi: Delhi has been reeling under a heavy blanket of dust, which has settled over the area. The dust cover, caused by dust storms in Rajasthan, triggered the government to stop all construction activities in the capital till Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department, the National Capital Region's dusty situation is likely to improve today onwards. But, the pollution levels continue to linger in the emergency zone for the fourth consecutive day, even though scientists said that the worst was over.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index remained over 500 at several places in Delhi. The level of PM10, which had gone up eight times above the standard limits on Wednesday, dropped to 519ug/m3 at 9 am on Saturday. The level of PM2.5 came out of the 'severe' zone on Friday. PM2.5 level was 123ug/m3 at 9 am today. As Delhi continues to breathe in heavily polluted air, authorities, however, are hopeful that the situation will improve with strong winds expected to clear the stagnant air. As Delhi continues to breathe in heavily polluted air, authorities, however, are hopeful that the situation will improve with strong winds expected to clear the stagnant air. The three municipal corporations mounted a massive street watering drive including at dusty open grounds like Ramlila Maidan to ensure fugitive dust does not add to the dirty air. The three municipal corporations mounted a massive street watering drive including at dusty open grounds like Ramlila Maidan to ensure fugitive dust does not add to the dirty air.