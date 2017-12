[India], Dec 7 (ANI): The air quality in Delhi-NCR that had plummeted to the dangerous "severe" category, improved slightly on Thursday, but it still remained "very poor".

Delhi was suffering with "severe" air quality in the last few days.

As per the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, Delhi's Lodhi Road area has prominent pollutant PM 2.5 in "very poor" category.

The AQI level in the capital was recorded in the "severe" zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13. (ANI)