Delhi's Dyal Singh College (E) named as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya

[India], November 18 (ANI): The chairperson of Dyal Singh College's governing body on Saturday asserted that the new name 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya' is an inspiring name for the college.

Speaking to ANI, Amitabh Sinha, the chairperson of college's Governing Body said, "Notification was issued that Executive Council approved Dyal Singh evening college becoming a full-fledged day college. Then we had to give it a new and inspiring name, we decided it should be 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'."

This comment from the chairperson comes a day after the Executive Council approved Dyal Singh evening college to become a full-fledged day college. "Notification was issued that Executive Council approved Dyal Singh evening college becoming a full-fledged day college. Then we had to give it a new and inspiring name, we decided it should be 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'," Sinha further said. Earlier on September 21, Dyal Singh (Evening) College principal Pawan K Sharma had received a notification that the Executive Council has given approval to the evening college becoming a full-fledged day college. (ANI)